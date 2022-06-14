Logo
Business

Samsung China chip production faces disruption from Korea trucker strike -Trade Association
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union attend a protest in Ulsan, South Korea, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Byungwook Kim/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/
14 Jun 2022 08:47AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 09:14AM)
SEOUL : Samsung Electronics' semiconductor production in China is facing disruption from South Korean truckers blocking exports of a key chip-making material as part of a strike, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said on Tuesday.

In the first concrete sign that the week-long strike has begun impacting chip production, KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping the product to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics chip factory in China.

KITA said in a statement that a week's worth of shipments of have been delayed.

Samsung Electronics did not immediately comment. It produces NAND flash chips at its plant in Xian, China.

Source: Reuters

