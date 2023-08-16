Logo
Business

Samsung Elec has more than halved its stake in ASML, filings show
FILE PHOTO: A worker waters a flower bed next to the logo of Samsung Electronics during a media tour at Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 07:09PM
SEOUL : South Korea's Samsung Electronics has reduced its stake in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML by more than a half, its recent filings showed.

Samsung held 2.75 million shares in the Dutch company as of end-June, the South Korean tech giant said in its semi-annual report, down from 6.3 million shares in its first quarter report.

The stake that Samsung sold is worth around 2.1 billion euros ($2.29 billion) based on the latest share prices.

Samsung is expected to spend the proceeds on new memory chip production lines, local media reported on Wednesday.

A Samsung Elec spokesperson confirmed the stake sale but did not elaborate.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

Source: Reuters

