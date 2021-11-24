Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung Elec picks Taylor, Texas as new US$17 billion US chip plant site
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Samsung Elec picks Taylor, Texas as new US$17 billion US chip plant site

Samsung Elec picks Taylor, Texas as new US$17 billion US chip plant site

Logos of Apple and Samsung are seen at a main shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

24 Nov 2021 07:19AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 07:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had picked Taylor, Texas as the location for a new US$17 billion chip plant, instead of state capital Austin.

The world's biggest memory chipmaker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer had also considered sites in Arizona and New York but said it chose Texas, where it has its only other U.S. chip plant, based on factors such as infrastructure stability, local government support, and proximity to its existing plant.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us