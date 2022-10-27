Logo
Business

Samsung Elec Q3 profit slumps 31% as economic woes hammer demand

FILE PHOTO: Samsung signage is seen in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

27 Oct 2022 08:16AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 08:16AM)
SEOUL : Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 31 per cent drop in third quarter profit on Thursday, as an economic downturn slashed demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that go in them.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit fell to 10.85 trillion won ($7.66 billion) for the July-September quarter, from 15.8 trillion won a year earlier.

That was in line with the company's own estimate of 10.8 trillion won earlier this month.

($1 = 1,416.8000 won)

Source: Reuters

