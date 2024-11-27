Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung Elec replaces memory and foundry business heads in sweeping reshuffle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Samsung Elec replaces memory and foundry business heads in sweeping reshuffle

Samsung Elec replaces memory and foundry business heads in sweeping reshuffle

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 08:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it has named Jun Young-hyun as the new head of its memory chip business and Co-CEO of the company, while Han Jin-man will become the head of the foundry business with a promotion as president.

Samsung also named Nam Seok-woo who has been head of chip factory engineering and operations as the Chief Technology Officer of the foundry business in a newly created role.

The major reshuffle of its top rank comes as shares of the tech giant have steadily fallen since August on investor concerns that it keeps lagging its rivals in supplying high-end chips to Nvidia in the booming AI market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement