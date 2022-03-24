Logo
Samsung Elec shares worth $1.1 billion sold in block deal -term sheet
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

24 Mar 2022 08:30AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 09:08AM)
SEOUL : Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd worth about $1.1 billion are being sold by Kookmin Bank on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

About 19.9 million shares are being sold at 68,800 won per share, the term sheet showed.

Samsung Electronics did not have a comment on the matter.

The number of shares being sold is the exact amount that Hong Ra-hee, mother of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee and wife of deceased Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, agreed to keep in trust with Kookmin Bank in October, according to a Samsung Electronics filing.

The trust agreement period was due to end by April 25, the filing showed.

($1 = 1,218.6200 won)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

