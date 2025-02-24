Logo
Business

Samsung Elec, union in South Korea agree 5.1% wage increase
Business

Samsung Elec, union in South Korea agree 5.1% wage increase

Samsung Elec, union in South Korea agree 5.1% wage increase

FILE PHOTO: The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) workers shout slogans during a general strike to disrupt production between July 8 and 10, in front of the Samsung Electronics Nano City Hwaseong Campus in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo

24 Feb 2025 01:19PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2025 01:44PM)
SEOUL : Samsung Electronics and its labour union in South Korea have reached an agreement for a 5.1 per cent wage increase, the company and the union said in separate statements on Monday.

Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), whose roughly 36,000 members make up about 30 per cent of the company's South Korean workforce, will vote on the preliminary deal from February 28 to March 5, the two sides said.

The deal includes 30 shares in the company and other perks such as vouchers to purchase company products, they said.

The union carried out strikes last year, but the company said at the time they did not lead to any production disruptions.

The lingering labour dispute has been a distraction for the world's biggest memory chipmaker, which is struggling to navigate competition in semiconductors used for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Source: Reuters
