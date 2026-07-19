Samsung Electronics America to reduce workforce by 739 in New Jersey, WARN notice says

SEOUL, July 19 : Samsung Electronics America is reducing its workforce by 739 jobs in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) reviewed by Reuters.

SEA handles sales and marketing of Samsung Electronics' displays, phones, TVs and home appliances in the United States, and employs about 1,200 workers in New Jersey, according to a September press release by U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, whose district includes Englewood Cliffs.

Reuters first reported the WARN notice, which is required by U.S. law when employers issue mass layoffs or close plants.

Samsung said in a statement to Reuters on Friday that the unit, which is focused on consumer electronics and does not include its semiconductor business, was preparing to relocate its headquarters to Texas from New Jersey by the end of this year.

"This process may lead to changes in our workforce structure, such as employees who are unable to relocate, or certain functions that are optimized to ensure our roles align to key business priorities," the statement said.

The statement said most affected employees in New Jersey had been offered relocation opportunities and that it was incorrect to characterise the changes as layoffs. It did not say how many jobs were affected.