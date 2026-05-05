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Samsung Electronics' board chairman urges union to resolve pay disputes
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Samsung Electronics' board chairman urges union to resolve pay disputes

Samsung Electronics' board chairman urges union to resolve pay disputes

FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 May 2026 12:41PM
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SEOUL, May 5 : The board chairman of Samsung Electronics has urged unionised workers to resolve pay disputes with management, warning that a planned strike could hurt investors and employees and have "serious consequences" for the Korean economy.

In an internal memo to employees on Tuesday, Shin Je-yoon said he was "worried about losing market leadership amid fleeing customers and falling competitiveness" if strikes disrupted deliveries and production, according to a Samsung statement.

Such disruption at the chipmaker, South Korea's largest company by revenue, could trigger capital outflows, a drop in national tax revenue, and a weakening of the won currency, he said.

"It's time to resolve the problem through sincere dialogue," Shin said.

Unions at the chipmaking giant have threatened industrial action to secure a bonus increase, with plans to strike for ​18 days from May 21.

Source: Reuters
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