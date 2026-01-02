Logo
Logo

Business

Samsung Electronics highlights progress in HBM4 chip supply
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Samsung Electronics highlights progress in HBM4 chip supply

Samsung Electronics highlights progress in HBM4 chip supply

Samsung Electronics HBM4, a sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory solution for AI and HPC applications, on display during the 2025 Korea Tech Festival in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

02 Jan 2026 08:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, ‌Jan 2 : Samsung Electronics highlighted on Friday progress in the company's next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM4, saying ‌customers have praised ‌its competitiveness.

Samsung Electronics' co-CEO Jun Young-hyun, who leads the chip division, said in a New Year ‍address that HBM4 had drawn strong customer praise for its differentiated competitiveness, with ​some customers ‌saying "Samsung is back."

In October, Samsung said it ​was in "close discussion" to supply ⁠HBM4 to Nvidia, ‌as the South ​Korean chipmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals ‍such as SK Hynix ⁠in the AI chip ​race.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement