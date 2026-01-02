Samsung Electronics highlights progress in HBM4 chip supply

SEOUL, ‌Jan 2 : Samsung Electronics highlighted on Friday progress in the company's next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM4, saying ‌customers have praised ‌its competitiveness.

Samsung Electronics' co-CEO Jun Young-hyun, who leads the chip division, said in a New Year ‍address that HBM4 had drawn strong customer praise for its differentiated competitiveness, with ​some customers ‌saying "Samsung is back."

In October, Samsung said it ​was in "close discussion" to supply ⁠HBM4 to Nvidia, ‌as the South ​Korean chipmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals ‍such as SK Hynix ⁠in the AI chip ​race.