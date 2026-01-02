Samsung Electronics highlights progress in HBM4 chip supply

SEOUL, Jan 2 : Samsung Electronics highlighted on Friday progress in the company's next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM4, saying customers have praised its competitiveness.
Samsung Electronics' co-CEO Jun Young-hyun, who leads the chip division, said in a New Year address that HBM4 had drawn strong customer praise for its differentiated competitiveness, with some customers saying "Samsung is back."
In October, Samsung said it was in "close discussion" to supply HBM4 to Nvidia, as the South Korean chipmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals such as SK Hynix in the AI chip race.