SEOUL: Samsung Electronics' fourth-quarter profit rose 53 per cent, helped by brisk sales of memory chips and higher margins in chip contract manufacturing.

Operating profit rose to 13.9 trillion won (US$11.6 billion) for October-December, from 9 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said on Thursday (Jan 27).

That was in line with the company's estimate of 13.8 trillion won earlier this month.