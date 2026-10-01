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Samsung Electronics raises Galaxy S26 smartphone prices, Yonhap reports
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Samsung Electronics raises Galaxy S26 smartphone prices, Yonhap reports

Samsung Electronics raises Galaxy S26 smartphone prices, Yonhap reports

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo/File Photo

01 Oct 2026 05:45PM
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SEOUL, Oct 1 : Samsung Electronics has raised the prices of its flagship Galaxy S26 smartphones amid rising memory chip prices, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. 

• The South Korean smartphone maker raised the domestic price of its Galaxy S26 base model by 149,600 won to 1,403,600 won ($1,029.94), the report said.

• The prices of other models were also raised by 149,600 won, apart from the S26 Ultra 1TB model, which was increased by 270,000 won to 2,821,500 won.

• The Galaxy S26 smartphones were launched in March with higher prices for some models in the US and South Korea, testing demand as soaring memory chip costs pressure margins.

($1 = 1,362.8000 won)

Source: Reuters
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