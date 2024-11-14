Logo
Samsung Electronics says it reaches preliminary wage deal with union
The logo of Samsung is seen in front of the company building in Seoul, South Korea, June 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

14 Nov 2024 06:22PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2024 06:36PM)
SEOUL :Samsung Electronics has reached a preliminary agreement with its main workers' union in South Korea for a wage increase of 5.1 per cent, it said on Thursday.

Union members will vote on the deal, which includes more holidays and bonus points that can be used to purchase Samsung Electronics products and other perks, for one week starting on Thursday, the company said.

The National Samsung Electronics Union also announced the preliminary deal on its YouTube channel.

The union, whose 36,500 members make up about 30 per cent of Samsung Electronics' South Korean workforce, went on strike in July although the company said it did not lead to any disruption in production.

Source: Reuters

