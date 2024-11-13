Samsung Electronics shares hit lowest in more than four years

SEOUL : Shares in Samsung Electronics extended declines to a fourth straight session on Wednesday, hitting their lowest level in more than four years.

Shares traded down 2.1 per cent as of 0025 GMT, after falling as much as 2.5 per cent to 51,700 won, the lowest since June 24, 2020, while the broader KOSPI market fell 1.1 per cent.

The South Korean chipmaker, down 34 per cent in the year-to-date, is on course to post its worst annual performance in more than two decades. Rival SK Hynix has risen 32 per cent so far this year, and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia has gained 199 per cent.

Last month, Samsung apologised for its disappointing profit, since it has lagged rivals in tapping booming demand for artificial intelligence chips, as competition from Chinese companies grows.