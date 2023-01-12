Logo
Business

Samsung India says reviewing govt notice on tax dispute
Business

Samsung India says reviewing govt notice on tax dispute

Samsung India says reviewing govt notice on tax dispute

FILE PHOTO: A journalist uses a mobile phone as he works outside the Samsung Electronics smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida, India, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

12 Jan 2023 03:44PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 03:44PM)
BENGALURU :Samsung Electronics' Indian unit is reviewing a government notice related to a tax dispute, it said on Thursday, after a media report said a domestic agency accused the company of evading import duties worth 17.28 billion rupees ($212 million).

The Economic Times reported that India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sent Samsung India a show cause notice, accusing it of skirting import taxes by misclassifying networking devices called remote radio heads to avail undue exemption of basic customs duty.

"This is a tax dispute involving interpretation of law. We are reviewing the notice and are exploring legal opinion," a Samsung India spokesperson said in an email, but did not give further details, including on specifics about the tax dispute.

Besides the Indian unit of South Korea-based Samsung, the DRI had also sent a show cause notice to PwC, which was hired to classify the network equipment, the report said.

PwC and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

