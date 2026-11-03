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Samsung to make AMD, Nvidia chip parts at second Texas plant, Maeil Business reports
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Samsung to make AMD, Nvidia chip parts at second Texas plant, Maeil Business reports

Samsung to make AMD, Nvidia chip parts at second Texas plant, Maeil Business reports

FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 06:21PM
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SEOUL, Nov 3 : Samsung Electronics will use its second foundry plant in Taylor, Texas, to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for AMD and Nvidia, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Here are the details: 

• Construction is due to start formally this month, with the plant having secured orders for its entire output, and most of the secured volume is for AMD, according to Maeil.

• The plant will use advanced 2-nanometre technology and cover about 2.7 million square feet, roughly 1.5 times the size of the first facility, which has a contract with Tesla, Maeil said.

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• Equipment is expected to be installed from February 2029, with mass production in 2030, Maeil said.

• Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the matter.

Source: Reuters
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