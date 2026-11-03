Samsung to make AMD, Nvidia chip parts at second Texas plant, Maeil Business reports

SEOUL, Nov 3 : Samsung Electronics will use its second foundry plant in Taylor, Texas, to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for AMD and Nvidia, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Here are the details:

• Construction is due to start formally this month, with the plant having secured orders for its entire output, and most of the secured volume is for AMD, according to Maeil.

• The plant will use advanced 2-nanometre technology and cover about 2.7 million square feet, roughly 1.5 times the size of the first facility, which has a contract with Tesla, Maeil said.

• Equipment is expected to be installed from February 2029, with mass production in 2030, Maeil said.

• Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the matter.