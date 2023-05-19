Logo
Business

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
Business

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a phone below a Samsung sign, during the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

19 May 2023 06:58PM
Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft Corp's Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained more than 1 per cent in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1 per cent.

Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company's smartphones, according to the report.

Google, Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple Inc and Xiaomi.

Google earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet's shares at the time.

The integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.

Source: Reuters

