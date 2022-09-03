Samsung says some US customer data was exposed in July breach

Samsung Electronics Co suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday.

Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth and product registration data was compromised, Samsung said.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung's U.S. systems," the company said.