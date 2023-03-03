Logo
Business

Samsung SDI to build battery plant with GM -Yonhap
Business

Samsung SDI to build battery plant with GM -Yonhap

Samsung SDI to build battery plant with GM -Yonhap
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Samsung SDI to build battery plant with GM -Yonhap
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
03 Mar 2023 06:54PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 06:54PM)
SEOUL : Samsung SDI will team up with General Motors to build a battery manufacturing plant, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The two are expected to sign an agreement on Wednesday to build the factory in the U.S. state of Michigan, the report said, citing industry sources.

Samsung SDI is reviewing various ways to cooperate with multiple OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) but cannot comment on any details, a Samsung SDI official told Reuters.

The Yonhap report said final details on production capacity and location are still under discussion.

Last year, Samsung SDI and Stellantis NV announced plans to invest more than $2.5 billion to build a new joint venture battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, as the Chrysler parent ramps up electric vehicle production plans.

Source: Reuters

