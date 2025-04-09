Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung SDI cuts stock offering price by 14%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Samsung SDI cuts stock offering price by 14%

Samsung SDI cuts stock offering price by 14%

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File photo

09 Apr 2025 08:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Samsung SDI, a South Korean battery maker, cut the pricing of new shares to be issued by 14 per cent, after its stock tumbled in the broad sell-off triggered by U.S. tariff fears.

Samsung SDI plans to sell its new shares at 146,200 Korean won ($98.41) each, down from the 169,200 won announced last month.

On March 14, Samsung SDI said it would issue 11,821,000 new shares to raise 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) for a U.S. joint venture with General Motors and to expand factory capacity in Hungary among other investments.

($1 = 1,485.6000 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement