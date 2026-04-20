Samsung SDI signs first EV battery supply deal with Mercedes-Benz

SEOUL, April 20 : South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said on Monday it has signed a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to supply batteries for electric vehicles, marking its first EV battery supply deal with the automaker.

The batteries will feature high-nickel NCM (nickel, cobalt, and manganese) chemistry, powering Mercedes-Benz's next generation EVs, Samsung SDI said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz planned to use the batteries in future compact and mid-size electric SUVs and coupe models, the statement said.

Samsung SDI did not disclose the size of the deal.