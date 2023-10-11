Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung SDI, Stellantis choose Indiana for second joint EV battery plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Samsung SDI, Stellantis choose Indiana for second joint EV battery plant

Samsung SDI, Stellantis choose Indiana for second joint EV battery plant
A worker enters The Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo
Samsung SDI, Stellantis choose Indiana for second joint EV battery plant
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo
11 Oct 2023 06:10PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it has chosen the U.S. state of Indiana to build its second joint electric vehicle (EV) battery plant with carmaker Stellantis NV.

With their second joint battery factory, the two companies would have a combined annual production capacity of 67 gigawatt hours (GWh) at the Indiana production site, Samsung SDI said in a statement.

The first joint plant is set to start production in the first quarter of 2025 and the second joint plant targets a start in early 2027.

Last month, Samsung SDI said it plans to invest 2.7 trillion won ($2.01 billion) to build its second joint battery plant with Stellantis.

Stellantis, whose brands include Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Citroen and Opel, has announced plans to reach 100 per cent electric passenger car sales in Europe and 50 per cent car and light truck electric mix in the U.S. by 2030. To achieve that, it has said it wants to secure about 400 GWh of battery capacity.

($1 = 1,340.6500 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.