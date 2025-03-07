Logo
Samsung seeking US public affairs head with Trump ties, newspaper says
FILE PHOTO: A flag bearing the logo of Samsung flutters in front of its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

07 Mar 2025 09:29AM
SEOUL : Samsung Electronics' head of North American public affairs is expected to resign and it is looking for a successor with ties to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the Republican Party, a South Korean newspaper reported on Friday.

Samsung is looking to replace the current person in the North American external relations role, Mark Lippert, who served as U.S. ambassador to South Korea during the Obama administration, and was hired by Samsung in 2022 while former President Joe Biden was in office, DongA Ilbo reported citing unnamed industry sources.

A Samsung spokesperson said it does not comment on speculation, while Lippert did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Source: Reuters
