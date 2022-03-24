Logo
Business

Samsung Electronics shares worth US$1.1 billion sold in block deal: Term sheet
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. (File photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

24 Mar 2022 08:30AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 09:50AM)
SEOUL: Shares in Samsung Electronics worth about us$1.1 billion were sold by Kookmin Bank on Thursday (Mar 24), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

About 19.9 million shares were on sale at 68,800 won per share, the term sheet showed.

Samsung Electronics' share price was down 1 per cent at 69,800 won in early trade, versus a 0.9 per cent fall in the wider market.

Samsung Electronics did not have a comment on the sale.

The shares on sale matched the amount that Hong Ra-hee, mother of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y Lee and wife of deceased Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, agreed to keep in trust with Kookmin Bank in October, according to a Samsung Electronics filing.

The trust agreement period was due to end by Apr 25, the filing showed.

Since patriarch Lee died in 2020, Samsung's owner-family decided to use shares in affiliated companies to pay part of more than US$10 billion in inheritance tax, people with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

The tax code allows payment in instalments, with one-sixth of the total to be paid first, and the remainder over five years with an annual interest rate. Even in instalments, analysts expect over 2 trillion won (US$1.64 billion) to be due annually.

Analysts said they expected Thursday's share sale.

Kookmin, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were bookrunners for the sale.

Source: Reuters/ic

