Samsung shares rise after Nvidia's Huang flags tie-up on new AI chips

March 17 : Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as much as 5 per cent on Tuesday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said its new artificial intelligence chips were being manufactured by the South Korean company.

At Nvidia's GTC developer conference in California on Monday, Huang unveiled Nvidia's new AI inference processor based on technology from chip startup Groq.

"I want to thank Samsung who manufactures the Groq LP30 chip for us and they're cranking as hard as they can," he said, adding the chips were in production, and would be shipped in the second half of this year.

Samsung also showcased the Nvidia chips made using its 4-nanometer manufacturing process at the GTC.

Samsung shares were up 3.9 per cent at 196,000 won as of 0127 GMT, after earlier reaching 198,000 won, while the broader market was up 2.4 per cent.