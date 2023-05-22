South Korea's SK Hynix shares rise slightly after China fails US rival Micron in security review
SEOUL : Shares in South Korea's SK Hynix rose 0.3 per cent in early morning trade on Monday after China failed U.S. memory chip rival Micron Technology in a security review.
China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by Micron had failed its network security review, and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.
Source: Reuters
