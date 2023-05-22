Logo
Business

South Korea's SK Hynix shares rise slightly after China fails US rival Micron in security review
South Korea's SK Hynix shares rise slightly after China fails US rival Micron in security review

FILE PHOTO: Memory chips by South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

22 May 2023 08:13AM
SEOUL : Shares in South Korea's SK Hynix rose 0.3 per cent in early morning trade on Monday after China failed U.S. memory chip rival Micron Technology in a security review.

China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by Micron had failed its network security review, and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

Source: Reuters

