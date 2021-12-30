Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for US$42 billion: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for US$42 billion: Report

Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for US$42 billion: Report

Biogen, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had revenues of $13.4 billion last year and finished 2020 with about 9,100 employees (Photo: AFP/File/DOMINICK REUTER)

30 Dec 2021 07:05AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 07:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Shares of Biogen surged Wednesday (Dec 29) following a report that South Korean giant Samsung Group is in talks to acquire the US biotech company for more than US$40 billion.

Biogen, which is known for its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and a neurology-focused medication pipeline, approached Samsung on a potential deal that could be valued at more than US$42 billion, according to a report in the Korea Economic Daily.

The report, which cited unnamed investment banking sources, noted Biogen's relatively stable revenue in comparison with "cyclical industries like semiconductors", which have driven profit at Samsung.

Shares of Biogen soared 9.5 per cent in Wednesday's session to US$258.31 and climbed further in after-hours trading.

A Biogen spokeswoman declined comment.

Founded in 1978 by a team that included Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, Biogen is known for medicines to treat multiple sclerosis in addition to Aduhelm.

The company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had revenues of US$13.4 billion last year and finished 2020 with about 9,100 employees.

Shares of Biogen have fallen nearly 50 per cent from its June peak due in part to doubts about the efficacy of Aduhelm. On Dec 20, Biogen announced that it was slashing the price of the drug roughly in half.

The world's top chipmaker, Samsung is best known for its electronics division, which reported a 28 per cent jump in operating profit in the most recent quarter to 15.8 trillion won (US$13.5 billion).

Biogen and Samsung Biologics currently have a joint venture to develop, manufacture and market biosimilars.

Source: AFP/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us