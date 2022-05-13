Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20%: Bloomberg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20%: Bloomberg

Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20%: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

13 May 2022 04:41PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 05:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is in talks with clients about hiking prices for chip contract manufacturing by up to 20 per cent this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday (May 13).

The move, expected to be applied from the second half of this year, is part of an industry-wide push to raise prices to cover rising materials and logistics costs, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Contract-based chip prices are likely to rise around 15 per cent to 20 per cent, depending upon the level of sophistication, with chips produced on legacy nodes likely to face bigger hikes, Bloomberg said, adding Samsung had completed negotiations with some clients while still in discussions with others.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

The company is the world's second-largest chip contract manufacturer, after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

TSMC has forecast an up to 37 per cent jump in current-quarter sales, saying it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year amid a global chip crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices.

Samsung said in an earnings call in late April that major customers' demand for its chip contract manufacturing was greater than its available capacity, and it expected the supply shortage to continue.

 

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

microchip

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us