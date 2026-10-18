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Samsung to use TSMC technology for Nvidia's next-generation memory chips, Seoul newspaper reports
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Samsung to use TSMC technology for Nvidia's next-generation memory chips, Seoul newspaper reports

Samsung to use TSMC technology for Nvidia's next-generation memory chips, Seoul newspaper reports
FILE PHOTO: File Photo: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo/File Photo
Samsung to use TSMC technology for Nvidia's next-generation memory chips, Seoul newspaper reports
An SK Hynix's HBM4E (High Bandwidth Memory 4 Enhanced) memory chip is displayed at its booth during the 28th Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
18 Oct 2026 08:08PM
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SEOUL, Oct 18 : Samsung Electronics will use TSMC's 3-nanometre process to produce base dies for Nvidia's next-generation custom high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Sunday.

The move would mark the first time Samsung has worked with the Taiwanese contract chipmaker at the HBM manufacturing stage, according to the report.

• Nvidia has asked Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology to use TSMC's process for NVHBM base dies, and sixth-generation DRAM technology for its core dies, the newspaper said, citing industry sources.

• NVHBM, unveiled in August, integrates Nvidia's custom memory controller into the base die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple memory suppliers, according to the company.

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• Samsung accepted Nvidia's requirements after an internal review but plans to retain its in-house production model for standard HBM and custom products for other customers, Seoul Economic Daily said.

• It is also assessing whether its own foundry could produce NVHBM base dies if demand exceeds TSMC's capacity, the newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Source: Reuters
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