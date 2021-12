BEIJING : Samsung's semiconductor facility in Xian in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi is currently operating normally, Chinese media group Yicai reported on Thursday.

The company has implemented a full lockdown for its staff and logistics vehicles based on the local government's pandemic prevention requirements and its semiconductor factory is currently in production status, Yicai quoted Samsung staff as saying.

