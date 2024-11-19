San Francisco mayor-elect taps OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for transition team

San Francisco's mayor-elect Daniel Lurie named OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as one of seven co-chairs of his transition team, the campaign announced on Monday.

Lurie, a philanthropist and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, was elected mayor of San Francisco earlier this month, succeeding London Breed, the city's first Black female mayor, who has led the city since 2018.

"I'm excited to help the city I love, and where OpenAI was started, as it begins its next chapter with Mayor-elect Lurie stepping into his new role," the OpenAI top boss said.

In the wake of the city's gradual economic rebound post-pandemic, Lurie's election marked a shift toward moderate-centrist politics, supported by affluent donors, many of whom are tech founders or venture capitalists, including WhatsApp cofounder and former CEO Jan Koum.

Among other popular names are the city's Democratic Party Chair Nancy Tung and former Twitter CFO Ned Segal, who left the social media platform following Elon Musk's takeover.

Lurie invested over $8 million of his personal wealth into the campaign, outspending his competitors.

Observers expected the mayoral race to mirror the rising traction of the local Democratic party's moderate-centrist faction, following their successful showing in the March elections.

Upon taking office on Jan. 8, Lurie, who has no experience in City Hall, will be confronted with the challenge of resolving San Francisco's public safety crisis, a pressing issue that has driven numerous tech leaders to relocate from the Bay Area.