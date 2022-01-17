Logo
Sands China leads rally in gaming stocks after Macau keeps licences at six
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of Wynn resort in Macau, China February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

17 Jan 2022 09:49AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 09:52AM)
HONG KONG: Shares of Sands China were set to open up 14.9 per cent on Monday, leading a rally in gaming stocks after Macau kept the number of its casino licences at six.

Stocks of Wynn Macau were set to open 14.5 per cent higher and Galaxy Entertainment were seen up 10.6 per cent. MGM China, SJM, Melco were set to rise between 7 per cent and 9.4 per cent.

Macau's government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to function in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six with an operating period of up to 10 years.

Source: Reuters

