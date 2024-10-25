Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Santander will have a full-service digital bank in US by end-2025, chair says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Santander will have a full-service digital bank in US by end-2025, chair says

Santander will have a full-service digital bank in US by end-2025, chair says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Santander bank is seen on the facade of the corporate building in Mexico City, Mexico June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

25 Oct 2024 01:09AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2024 02:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Spanish lender Santander will have a full-service digital bank in the United States by the end of 2025, its executive chair, Ana Botin, said on Thursday.

She made the comments during the Institute of International Finance conference in Washington.

Santander formally launched its digital bank, offering high-yield savings accounts in the United States on Monday, which will help it to fund over $30 billion of auto lending assets and broaden its retail business in the U.S. It plans to add more products in the future.

A digital bank has all its services on a single website and app.

The launch of Openbank, which is currently Europe's largest digital bank with over 18.5 billion euros in deposits, is part of Santander's global strategy for retail expansion.

Botin said she expects a pick-up of investment after the U.S. elections on Nov. 5.

"My sense in the U.S., not so much in Europe, is that a lot of the corporates are waiting to see what happens with the election," she said.

Santander is the fifth-biggest auto lender in the United States and is expecting a pick-up in consumer demand, she said.

"The good news is that it seems to be a soft landing, maybe less soft than we thought last year, but there is some kind of a slow recovery," she said of the U.S. economy.

"If you asked any of us two years ago, we are in a better place."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement