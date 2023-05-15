Logo
SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI in recruiting
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at the headquarters of SAP (Schweiz) AG in Regensdorf, Switzerland January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/

15 May 2023 08:35PM
SAP will deepen collaboration with Microsoft on joint generative AI projects in the field of personnel recruiting, the German software maker announced on Monday.

SAP's SuccessFactors solutions will be integrated with Microsoft's 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service to access language models and generate natural language, it added.

"We're very excited about the opportunities generative AI unfolds for our industry and our customers," SAP's Chief Executive Christian Klein said.

In late April, Klein said the firm would embed Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in its products

Source: Reuters

