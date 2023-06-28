Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SAP CEO: huge growth potential in generative AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SAP CEO: huge growth potential in generative AI

SAP CEO: huge growth potential in generative AI
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
SAP CEO: huge growth potential in generative AI
FILE PHOTO: Designated Supervisory Board Chairman Punit Renjen and CEO Christian Klein pose for a picture prior to the software giant SAP's annual shareholder meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
28 Jun 2023 02:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

German business software maker SAP sees huge growth potential in generative AI technology, Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein told the business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

"Currently, we at SAP address a $500 billion market. We assume that the potential will increase significantly through generative AI. The whole development is a huge growth driver for SAP," he said.

Klein mentioned human resources as an example of where the technology can be applied. "In the future, the system should be able to configure itself and automate work steps," he noted.

The SAP CEO also said that generative AI will be able to take over some administrative tasks, such as business appointment management.

SAP said in mid-May that it will deepen collaboration with Microsoft on joint generative AI projects in the field of personnel recruiting.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.