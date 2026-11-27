Nov 27 : SAP "has identified suspicious activity" but found no evidence so far of unauthorized access to its customer business data, the German software firm told Reuters on Friday.

In a statement, SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity.

"Based on our investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data," it said.

Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday a cyberattack at the company, citing an internal memo to staff.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)