Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SAP lowers FY cloud revenue forecast after slowing demand in Q2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SAP lowers FY cloud revenue forecast after slowing demand in Q2

SAP lowers FY cloud revenue forecast after slowing demand in Q2

Hasso Plattner, co-founder and outgoing Supervisory Board chairman, CEO Christian Klein and designated Supervisory Board Chairman Punit Renjen pose for a picture prior to the software giant SAP's annual shareholder meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

21 Jul 2023 12:16AM (Updated: 21 Jul 2023 01:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Business software maker SAP on Thursday (Jul 20) trimmed its full-year outlook for key cloud sales due to lower-than-anticipated transactional revenues in the second quarter.

"We've seen fewer public sector customers in Q2, also due to the geopolitical situation, but demand remains strong for H2," Chief Executive Christian Klein said in a press call.

The company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5 per cent, in line with market expectations.

Cloud revenue was €3.3 billion in the second quarter, falling short of a median estimate of €3.4 billion in a company-provided consensus, while total revenue came in at €7.55 billion versus a median forecast of €7.6 billion.

"We see significant opportunities ahead, in particular through the transformative power of AI," Klein added in a statement.

SAP expects generative AI to fundamentally change its business and has pledged to invest more than €$1 billion in AI-powered technology startups via its enterprise capital firm Sapphire Ventures.

For the full year, it lowered its cloud revenue outlook to €14.0 billion-14.2 billion (US$15.59 billion-US$15.81 billion) from €14.0 billion-€14.4 billion, and slightly lifted its forecast for its non-IFRS operating profit to €8.65 billion-€8.95 billion from €8.6 billion-€8.9 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.