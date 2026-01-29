SAP meets Q4 revenue forecasts, cloud demand resilient

Jan 29 - SAP on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that met market estimates, as resilient demand for its cloud software and services suggested enterprise spending held up despite a cooling global economy.

SAP also announced a two-year buyback program worth up to 10 billion euros.

The Walldorf-based company has spent much of the past year racing to move its legacy database customers to the cloud while executing a 3.2-billion restructuring program. Major customers wins in the fourth quarter included Dexco, Lockheed Martin and Rolls-Royce.

The company reported total revenue of 9.7 billion euros ($11.6 billion) for the quarter, in line with a company-compiled consensus.

Cloud revenue for the fourth quarter came in at 5.6 billion euros versus a consensus of 5.5 billion euros.

For the full year, cloud revenue surged 26 per cent at constant currencies to 21 billion euros, while total cloud backlog climbed 30 per cent to 77.3 billion euros. CEO Christian Klein said SAP Business AI has become a driver for growth as it was included in two thirds of SAP's Q4 cloud order entry.

SAP expects cloud revenue to grow between 23 per cent and 25 per cent in 2026 to between 25.8 billion euros and 26.2 billion euros.

The company also projects cloud and software revenue of 36.3 billion euros to 36.8 billion euros, growing 12 per cent to 13 per cent while operating profit is expected to climb by 14 per cent to 18 per cent to 11.9 billion euros to 12.3 billion euros.

The enterprise software maker anticipates free cash flow of approximately 10 billion euros for the year with its effective tax rate expected to improve to around 29 per cent from 30.4 per cent.

SAP said current cloud backlog growth will slightly decelerate in 2026 after posting 25 per cent growth in 2025, though it expects total revenue growth to accelerate through 2027 as more customers migrate to cloud-based solutions.

($1 = 0.8341 euros)