Business

Business

SAP posts 16% jump in Q3 cloud business revenue
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SAP is seen on their offices in Reston, Virginia, U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

19 Oct 2023 07:24AM
Business software maker SAP's cloud business revenue rose by 16 per cent in the third quarter on the back of its application services and HANA software, the company said on Wednesday.

SAP's cloud revenue stood at 3.47 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in the quarter, helped by growth of its combined software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) portfolio, and its premium enterprise resource software platform, S/4 HANA.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its cloud revenue outlook in the range of 14 billion-14.2 billion euros.

"Our Q3 results demonstrate strong execution and the resilience of our business, including sustained cloud growth in spite of persisting macro headwinds," finance chief Dominik Asam said.

U.S.-listed shares of the German software maker were up 2.9 per cent after the bell.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

Source: Reuters

