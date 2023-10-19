SAP posts 16% jump in Q3 cloud business revenue

Business software maker SAP's cloud business revenue rose by 16 per cent in the third quarter on the back of its application services and HANA software, the company said on Wednesday.

SAP's cloud revenue stood at 3.47 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in the quarter, helped by growth of its combined software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) portfolio, and its premium enterprise resource software platform, S/4 HANA.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its cloud revenue outlook in the range of 14 billion-14.2 billion euros.

"Our Q3 results demonstrate strong execution and the resilience of our business, including sustained cloud growth in spite of persisting macro headwinds," finance chief Dominik Asam said.

U.S.-listed shares of the German software maker were up 2.9 per cent after the bell.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)