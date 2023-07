Business software maker SAP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5 per cent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, boosted by its core cloud business.

For the full year, it lowered its cloud revenue outlook to €14.0-14.2 billion (US$15.59-US$15.81 billion) from 14.0-14.4 billion, and slightly lifted its forecast for its non-IFRS operating profit to €8.65-8.95 billion from €8.6-8.9 billion.