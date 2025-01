SAP, Europe's largest software maker, said on Tuesday it was more optimistic about its financial results this year due to accelerating growth in revenue form cloud computing.

The group said it expects operating profit, on a constant currency basis, to rise 26 per cent to 30 per cent in 2025 to between 10.3 billion euros and 10.6 billion euros ($10.75 billion - $11.06 billion). ($1 = 0.9585 euros)