SAP to stop developing new functions for Business ByDesign software -Handelsblatt
SAP to stop developing new functions for Business ByDesign software -Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: A logo on the SAP exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

09 Dec 2022 09:16PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 09:16PM)
BERLIN : Software maker SAP will not develop any new functions for its Business ByDesign software for small and medium-sized firms from the second quarter of 2023, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

Updates to adhere to legal requirements or close security gaps, for example, will continue to be available without an end date, Handelsblatt reported.

The German software group is also transferring a considerable part of service related to the software to the Indian IT service provider HCL, Handelsblatt reported, citing business and industry sources.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

Source: Reuters

