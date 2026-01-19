Asia-Pacific growth remains resilient, but job creation is critical: International Finance Corporation

SINGAPORE: Despite global economic headwinds, parts of Asia and the Pacific remain among the world’s fastest-growing regions, said Sarvesh Suri, vice president for Asia and the Pacific at the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

But economic growth alone is not enough, he added, stressing that the true test of success lies in whether growth translates into jobs.

South Asia remains the world’s fastest-growing region, with growth estimated to have strengthened to 7.1 per cent in 2025. It is expected to moderate to 6.2 per cent in 2026, according to the World Bank’s global economic prospects report released this month.

Growth in East Asia and the Pacific has been more measured, at around 4.8 per cent in 2025, and is projected to ease slightly in 2026 to 4.4 per cent amid global macroeconomic pressures and trade uncertainty.

Still, Suri said the region remains resilient in the face of tough tariffs by the United States.

JOBS AT CENTRE OF DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

Job creation is at the centre of the IFC’s development strategy, Suri said, noting that the private sector accounts for the majority of new jobs created globally. This underpins the IFC’s role within the World Bank Group – mobilising private capital at scale to drive inclusive growth.

“The best way to tackle poverty is to create jobs – by providing the dignity of a job … allowing (people) to be productive members of the society, improve their incomes and lives,” he said.

His comments came as the World Bank warned that the global economy faces a defining jobs challenge over the next decade. It estimates that 1.2 billion young people will enter the workforce in developing economies by 2035, with South Asia and East Asia at the centre of this surge.

The institution cautioned that without faster job creation, investment and reforms, the influx could fuel unemployment and unrest. It added that infrastructure spending and improved business conditions are key to turning the youth wave into growth.