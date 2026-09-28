Satellite firm Astro Digital to go public in $587 million SPAC deal

Sept 28 : Satellite maker Astro Digital said on Monday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Proem Acquisition Corp I, in a deal valuing the company at about $587 million.

Here are some details:

• Early-stage space companies are increasingly turning to SPAC mergers to tap strong investor demand and secure capital more quickly, as rising government spending and growing demand for satellite constellations fuel growth in the sector.

• The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. The combined company is expected to trade on the Nasdaq.

• Astro Digital designs, manufactures and operates satellites for applications including Earth observation, communications, space infrastructure and defense..

• Since 2018, it has delivered nearly 40 satellites and served more than 30 customers, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, Boeing and Sony.

• The transaction is expected to provide Astro Digital with up to $180 million in gross proceeds, including up to $130 million held in Proem's trust account and about $50 million from PIPE investments led by Proem Asset Management and Leon Capital Group.