Satellite group Eutelsat narrows, postpones financial targets
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European satellite operator Eutelsat is seen at the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

17 Feb 2022 02:42PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:42PM)
France's Eutelsat narrowed down and pushed back financial targets on Thursday, amid falling broadcast revenues and delays on two of its satellites.

The group, one of the world's leading satellite operators, now expects revenues to slip to the "lower half" of the range of 1.11 billion to 1.15 billion eurose it had previously guided for its five key businesses in the fiscal year ending on June 30.

It also pushed back its forecasts for a return to sales growth to 2023/24 from the next fiscal year, as it builds up capacity.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

