Satellite group SES beats forecasts as defence spending rises in Europe

European satellite company SES reported second-quarter results above market expectations and confirmed its 2025 guidance on Thursday, buoyed by its strong backlog of government contracts.

"We have a robust pipeline of Government opportunities supported by increased defence spending in Europe," CEO Abdel Al-Saleh said in a statement.

SES recently completed its $3.1 billion acquisition of rival Intelsat, aiming to position itself as a key European competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper alongside French peer Eutelsat.

It has forecasted 1.8 billion euros in annual operating profit for the newly-merged entity, and recently appointed David Broadbent, formerly with Intelsat, to lead the combined government and defence divisions.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Luxembourg-based company signed 690 million euros ($789.15 million) worth of new contracts in the first half of 2025, with a gross backlog of 4.2 billion euros at the end of the period.

Its total revenue reached 469 million euros in the second quarter, ahead of analysts' 464 million euro forecast provided by SES.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 241 million euros, which also beat market forecast of 232 million euros.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)