Business

Saudi Arabia extends term for deposit to Pakistan's central bank - SPA
Saudi Arabia extends term for deposit to Pakistan's central bank - SPA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

02 Dec 2022 06:47PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 06:47PM)
CAIRO : Saudi Arabia has extended the term for a $3 billion deposit it had made to Pakistan's central bank, state news agency SPA said on Friday.

Source: Reuters

