Saudi Arabia lowers Oct Arab Light crude prices to Asia
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured in Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

06 Sep 2022 09:00PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 09:42PM)
:Saudi Arabia lowered October official selling prices (OSPs) for its flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia by nearly $4 a barrel, marking the first reduction in four months, the country's state oil producer Aramco said on Tuesday.

The world's top oil exporter raised September OSPs to record high levels of $10.95 a barrel for Arab Extra Light against the Oman/Dubai average and $9.80 a barrel for Arab Light.

Saudi Arabia also lowered its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at $2.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for October, while leaving it unchanged to the United States at $6.15 versus ASCI.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a

differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

OCT SEPT CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT 9.15 12.15 -3.00

EXTRA LIGHT 6.45 10.95 -4.50

LIGHT 5.85 9.80 -3.95

MEDIUM 3.75 7.75 -4.00

HEAVY 2.20 6.00 -3.80

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are set

against ASCI:

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT 8.00 7.50 0.50

LIGHT 6.15 6.15 0.00

MEDIUM 5.95 5.45 0.50

HEAVY 5.50 5.00 0.50

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set

against ICE Brent:

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT 4.50 6.50 -2.00

LIGHT 2.70 4.70 -2.00

MEDIUM 0.20 2.20 -2.00

HEAVY -4.20 -2.20 -2.00

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the

Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

OCT SEPT CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT 4.80 6.60 -1.70

LIGHT 2.70 4.70 -2.00

MEDIUM 0.30 2.30 -2.00

HEAVY -4.40 -2.40 -2.00

Source: Reuters

