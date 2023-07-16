Logo
Saudi Arabia maintains support for Japan energy partnership
Saudi Arabia maintains support for Japan energy partnership

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/

16 Jul 2023 08:59PM
CAIRO : Saudi Arabia will continue its cooperation with Japan as a clean hydrogen and recycled carbon fuels provider, state TV reported the kingdom's energy minister as saying on Sunday.

"We continue to guarantee oil supply to Japan and maintain our position as the most reliable partner," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as saying. "Saudi is Japan's biggest oil exporter fulfilling 40 per cent of its total needs."

The energy minister's comments came as part of a Middle East tour led by Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a series of meetings with leaders of oil producing nations.

Source: Reuters

