Nov 20 : Grand Theft Auto, banned in Saudi Arabia until last year, is now being embraced not only by its gamers - a category that includes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - but also by its sovereign wealth fund, which the prince chairs.

This week, gamers in Saudi Arabia joined legions of fans around the world to play Grand Theft Auto VI upon launch — the first new release of the top-selling series since a Saudi ban was scrapped in 2025.

"Playing GTA VI in Saudi Arabia legally makes me so happy, because we're talking about a game that was banned," local content creator Thamer al Dairem said from a windowless, air-conditioned room, lit mostly by the bank of monitors displaying the game.

"We're talking about the biggest game in the world."

Support and investment in gaming by Saudi Arabia have been rising fast, not least from de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, often known by his initials MBS, who told Fox News in 2023 that gaming helped him disconnect and let off steam.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund he chairs, owns a major stake worth over $2 billion in Take-Two Interactive, the US firm that owns Grand Theft Auto-developer Rockstar Games, LSEG Workspace data show.

CHANGING CUSTOMS IN CONSERVATIVE SAUDI ARABIA

In August, a consortium including PIF acquired gaming giant Electronic Arts for $55 billion. This month, gaming software provider Unity Software held talks with investors including the Saudi sovereign wealth fund on a potential buyout valuing it at around $25 billion.

PIF, which has spent the past year consolidating its gaming holdings into a subsidiary, Savvy Games Group, declined to comment.

MBS has been leading a campaign to open Saudi Arabia up and ease strict social and cultural norms that revolve around a conservative interpretation of Islam — a far cry from GTA VI's Vice City.

GTA VI advertisements have been appearing in some of Saudi Arabia's most popular shopping malls. One image shows the heroine wearing shorts and a crop top, her arm resting on her partner's shoulder — unthinkable a few years ago, when women were required to dress modestly and cover their hair.

MBS's wider reform plan, dubbed Vision 2030, is all about reducing reliance on oil and gas revenues, both in the economy and in state revenues, and PIF strategy is part of that.

"(It) is part of a diversified long-term investment strategy to capture value from industries it does not traditionally operate within," said Piers Harding-Rolls, who researches games at Ampere Analysis.

In Riyadh, al Dairem is now streaming Grand Theft Auto content and says that, while some of the depictions of violence, drugs and sex are extreme, the game is age-restricted and reflects another country.

"The city is Vice City, and it's representing Miami and the chaotic things that happen. For us Saudis, like, we know that it has nothing to do with us."

The gaming experience, on the other hand, matters hugely to him.

"When I saw the ads of GTA VI in the malls, I was so happy. If you'd asked me if I was ever going to see this, like, 10 years ago in Saudi, I wouldn't have believed it."

(Editing by Adam Jourdan and Kevin Liffey)